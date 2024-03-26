Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes $134,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,517,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

PDBC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

