Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 222,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $17.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 759,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

