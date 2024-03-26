Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,604. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

