Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,974. The company has a market cap of $233.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.