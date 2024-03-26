Addus HomeCare’s (ADUS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

