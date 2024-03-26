ADMA Biologics’ (ADMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

ADMA opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

