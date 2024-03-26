ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

ADT stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.58. ADT has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. ADT’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $3,602,712,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,577,000 after buying an additional 2,740,447 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ADT by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 2,624,115 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

