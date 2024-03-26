Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries makes up 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $18,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.