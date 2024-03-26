Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$18.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. CIBC increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. In other news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

