Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 8.8%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.58. 36,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 100,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $709.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $608,213. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $20,479,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

