AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 2,129,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,008,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,644,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,593,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

