AHL Investment Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,820,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,791. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

