Aion Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $959.30 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00112507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00039323 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00017323 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002830 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

