Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.36.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,719 shares of company stock worth $145,892,538 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

