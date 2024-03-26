Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.09

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Aisin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.96). Aisin had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aisin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

