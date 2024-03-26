Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $218,201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

