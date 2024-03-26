Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.89 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

