Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.99

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 99783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

