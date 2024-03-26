Alan M. Garber Sells 19,205 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.3 %

EXEL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.70. 2,257,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,644. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

