Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Alector alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALEC

Alector Stock Performance

ALEC stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Alector has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.31. Alector had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alector

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $41,526.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,485.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $130,352.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,629.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock worth $211,434. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alector by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alector by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Alector by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

(Get Free Report

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.