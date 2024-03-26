Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 129.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 234.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,738,000 after acquiring an additional 245,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,683,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,185,000 after purchasing an additional 366,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

