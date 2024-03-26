Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $115.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00079744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00027943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,076,967,435 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

