Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.09 and last traded at $71.37. Approximately 4,241,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 19,249,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

