Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Lowered to C$86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATD. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

TSE ATD opened at C$77.77 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$63.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

