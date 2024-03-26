Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 127,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,778. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 137.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,402 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 307,322 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,576,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 104.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 110,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

