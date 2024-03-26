Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Cap of $167.14 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $167.14 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000584 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005084 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00013576 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

