Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,561,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,319 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $360,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.86. 3,456,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,997,984. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

