Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,274,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,277,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

