Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 1,053,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,782. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 163.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 823,530 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,159,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 1,328,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

