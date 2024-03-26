AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 3.6 %

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $117.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

