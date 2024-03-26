American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.48 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,074 shares of company stock worth $2,850,948. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 32.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,729,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,555 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 113,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 94,973 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

