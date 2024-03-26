American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 3.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,292. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.