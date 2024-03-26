AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 620.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.21.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

