Analysts Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT at $115.36

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.36.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 123,949 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

