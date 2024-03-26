Analysts Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$3,966.67

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3,966.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.358 per share. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
