Analysts Set Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Target Price at $19.88

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Shares of CLB opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.53. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,365,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 240,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

