Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) PT at $13.28

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Coty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COTY

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

Institutional Trading of Coty

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coty by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Coty has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.