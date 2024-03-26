Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 285 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,351.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,054.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $626.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

