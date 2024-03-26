Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 5,241 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTFree Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.06% of Post worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Post by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after buying an additional 324,956 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 39.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 7.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE POST traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.11. 391,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,815. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Post

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.