Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 5,241 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.06% of Post worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Post by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after buying an additional 324,956 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 39.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 7.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE POST traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.11. 391,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,815. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

