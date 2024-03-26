Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.18. 102,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $243.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

