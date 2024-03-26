Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 118,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. 261,017 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.