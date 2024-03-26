Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,079,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,541 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,090,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.00. 646,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,056. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.81 and a beta of 0.51. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.