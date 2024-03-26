Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.45 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.37. 517,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.87. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.