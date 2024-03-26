Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VLUE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 384,859 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.89. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.