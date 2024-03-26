Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $9 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,623 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 3.17% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $290,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVES traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 102,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,858. The firm has a market cap of $305.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

