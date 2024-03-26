Anderson Hoagland & Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.91. The company had a trading volume of 250,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,926. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

