Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.96. 3,839,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,890. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

