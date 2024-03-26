Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,625 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,558,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWV stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.66. 103,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,356. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $226.39 and a one year high of $300.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.