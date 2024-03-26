Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 398,399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398,399 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO remained flat at $41.61 during trading hours on Monday. 8,294,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,206,981. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

