Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.9 %

EA stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.52. 2,537,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

